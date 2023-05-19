Our beloved Ted Edward Cray, age 68, passed away at home in Boise, ID unexpectedly on Friday, May 5, 2023, by what we believe was a cardiac event.

Ted was born in Lebanon, OR on January 30, 1955 to Franklin and Myrtle Cray. He was an identical twin to Jack, and had two older siblings, Mike and Suzie Cray. The family lived in Lebanon until the twins were 12 years old, then moved to Albany. Jack and Ted graduated from West Albany High in 1973.

Ted moved to Boise in 1979 where he was a goldsmith. He married Barb Dauner in June 1986 and they had two girls, Danielle Cray Harris and Sara Cray Kulm.

Ted was a loving, outgoing family guy with a wonderful sense of humor and will forever be dearly missed. A complete obituary can be found at www.accentfuneral.com.