November 19, 1973 - February 15, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce that Tara Renee Sanders passed away on February 15, 2023 at the age of 49. She is preceded in death by her cherished father Ray Sanders, her beloved grandfather Jim Cruz, and her dear grandmother Zelma Potenski.

Tara is survived by her husband Justin Sanders, her two gorgeous children Gavin and Maeve, her mother Marla Sanders, brother Ryan Sanders and partner Lara Colton, grandmother Colleen Cruz, stepmother Becky Sanders, in-laws Jeanne and Jim Sanders, sister-in law Julie Gagner and husband Darin, her nephews AJ and Dennis Gagner, and additional cherished family including Elaine Kinney, dozens of aunts and uncles and cousins, and so very many dear friends who have been a beacon of comfort for the family during these difficult days.

Tara Renee Sanders was born in Eureka, California on November 19, 1973 to her beloved parents Marla Sanders (Cruz) and the late Ray Sanders.

After graduating from Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington in 1992, she went on to study at South Seattle's Culinary Arts program, where she graduated in 1996. Tara later received her undergraduate degree in Food Science and Nutrition from Central Washington University and completed her dietetic training through the University of Northern Colorado. At culinary school Tara met the love of her life Justin Sanders. The two were wed in 1998, and ultimately created a home for themselves in Corvallis, Oregon, with their two beautiful children Gavin (17) and Maeve (15).

Tara was an incredibly powerful woman and an inspiring leader. Throughout her long and successful career, she worked both in the public and private industries as a chef, community nutrition director and clinical dietitian. Tara focused on using her culinary talent and knowledge of nutrition to provide healthy nourishment for people in the community. She worked with seniors as the Director of the Humboldt Senior Resource Center before moving to Corvallis and taking a position at Oregon State University where she worked for 14 years, serving as an Assistant Director for OSU Housing and Dining Services. In 2022, she left OSU to focus on serving younger students as the Nutrition Director for the Corvallis School District.

Among the many lives that Tara touched, are the dozens of students that she trained as a dietetic preceptor. She was an inspiring mentor and took great joy in celebrating their accomplishments and watching them grow and develop as leaders in nutrition and dietetics.

A memorial Mass for Tara will be held at St. Mary's Church in Corvallis on Wednesday, March 1st at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Linn-Benton Food Share or Jackson Street Youth Service. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com