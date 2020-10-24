Tanner Zehr

April 28, 2005 – October 20, 2020

Tanner Ryan Zehr, 15, of Halsey, Oregon, died October 20, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

He was born on April 28, 2005 in Lima, Ohio. He was a student at Brownsville Mennonite School for elementary and grade school. Tanner was homeschooled for his freshman and his current sophomore year.

Tanner enjoyed wood-working, guns, old cars, painting, time spent with friends, and anything to do with creating food in the kitchen with his Mom.

Tanner was preceded in death by a brother, his maternal grandfather, and a cousin.

He is survived by his parents, Rawlin and Lora (Hartman) Zehr of Halsey, his brothers, Logan and Curtis, and a sister, Shayla — all at home. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, June Hartman of Sarasota, Florida and his paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Wilma Zehr of Madras, Oregon, along with uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Halsey Mennonite Church in Halsey, Oregon. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. at the church.