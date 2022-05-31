Tamila Kay Chaput

July 14, 1969 - May 22, 2022

Tamila (Tami) K. Chaput, 52, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, peacefully at her home in Albany. Tami was one of two daughters born to Gary & Karen (Olivieri) Dahlinger. She is survived by her only son Aaron Chaput, her mother Karen Dahlinger, sister Trisha Pimm, three nieces Paeson & Isabella Pimm all of Albany and Tiffany (Trevor) Johnson and daughters Taisley & Tinley all of West Richland, Washington and lots of extended family. She was preceded in death by father Gary Dahlinger, maternal grandparents Jean & Joe Olivieri, paternal grandparents Mary Dahlinger & Chris Dahlinger.

She graduated from South Albany High School in 1987 and attended LBCC. She was a rare "Gem" that you don't find everyday, the love for her son Aaron, family, beloved dog "Daisy", friends and co-workers were like no other. She was full of life, shined with positivity, happiness with energy to light up a room. Her smile was "contagious".

Tami spent most of her career working days in the healthcare industry. She served on many committees/boards throughout her life, she was very passionate about giving back to the community. She was a lifetime member of Christmas Storybook Land and served on the board of directors for the last 18 years. Tami was a cancer survivor for 29 years which lead her passion to be apart of the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life for 15 years.

Tami was an avid "Mickey Mouse" collector and an Oregon State Fan. As Tami would always say "Go Beavs".

Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at Albany City Church, 2418 Geary St. SE, Albany, Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11 a.m.

Donations in Tami's memory may be made through Fisher Funeral Home to Christmas Storybook Land, American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association.