1969 — October 24, 2019
Tad LeVern Johnson, 49, of Johnson City died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was a native of Enterprise, Oregon, son of the late Gary Donald Johnson and Roseanne Elizabeth Smith Johnson.
Tad was a graduate of Oregon State, Hope International University and his master’s degree from Emmanuel School of Religion.
He was pastor at Lone Oak Christian Church for fourteen years. Prior to that he worked as a ground’s keeper for golf courses since he was a teenager. While at Emmanuel he worked as a grounds keeper and was part of the team that established the Dana Gohn Prayer Garden.
Among his hobbies; he was a great pianist, loved camping and tinkering on cars and motorcycles, also watching the Andy Griffith Show and any western, most of which he had already seen.
In addition to his father; his brother, Jess Johnson preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of twenty one years, Kimberly Dykstra Johnson; his two children, Abigail and Aaron; his mother, Roseanne; his in-laws, Wayne and Patricia Metcalf Dykstra; aunt and uncle, Keith and Beverly Johnson; two cousins, Suzie Johnson and Kenneth Johnson; niece and nephew, Myranda and Jordan Johnson; great aunt, Mildred Johns Ross; and brother-in-law, Kerry Dykstrra.
The family will received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Lone Oak Christian Church. A celebration of life service is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Lone Oak Christian Church, under the direction of Dr. Robert Roberson and Dr. David Tysinger. Tad is to be placed in the columbarium at Emmanuel at a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan College, P.O. Box 550, Milligan College, TN 37682 or Lone Oak Christian Church Missionary Fund, 1914 Lone Oak Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Johnson family. (423)282-1521.