April 8, 1932 - August 7, 2021

T. Darrah Thomas died at home on August 7, 2021 of pancreatic cancer.

Darrah was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Woodlief and Jean Darrah Thomas on April 8, 1932. His mother died when he was a young child and Darrah and his brother Woody were sent to stay with his mother's parents, Thomas and Rose Darrah, in Panama. Darrah's father remarried in 1935, and Darrah gained a stepmother, Frances, and a stepsister, Barbara. Darrah grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and graduated from St. Albans School in Washington, D.C. in 1950.

Darrah showed an interest in chemistry from an early age - trying to make explosives with his chemistry set in his parents' basement. He received his Bachelor of Science from Haverford College in 1954 and then went on to graduate school at the University of California, Berkeley, where he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Rassweiler, in 1956. At Berkeley, Darrah did research in nuclear chemistry with Nobel Prize-winning professor, Glenn Seaborg. He received his Ph.D. from Berkeley in 1957 and stayed on as an Assistant Professor until 1959. After Berkeley, Darrah worked for Brookhaven National Labs from 1959 to 1961. In 1961 he became Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University in New Jersey.