January 17, 1933 — October 19, 2019
Tillman A. “Art” Good, Jr., age 86, passed away on October 19, 2019.
Born January 17, 1933 in Albany to Tillman A. “Tim” and Esther Good, Art resided in Albany his entire life. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1951, then joined the US Navy, where he served honorably. He also served in the Naval Reserve for many years.
He married Betty “Jane” Fobar in 1956. They later divorced.
Art held many jobs throughout his life, most notably at Vancouver Plywood (later SW Forest Industries) before retiring. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Albany Fire Department, Station 11 for many years, was a 66 year member of the American Legion, Post 10 and a member of the Albany Regional Museum. Art will always be remembered for his vast knowledge of the history of Albany and his love of trains, antique cars, military memorabilia and other collectibles.
Art is survived by his two children, Tim (Annette) Good of Madras and Kim (Bob) Esterling of Albany.
An informal celebration of life with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the American Legion in Albany.