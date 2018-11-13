Sylvia Thayer

July 12, 1935 — November 4, 2018
Sylvia was born in Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Evelyn Waite. The family moved from Pennsylvania to Redmond, Oregon.
Sylvia graduated from Redmond High School in 1954. She moved to Albany to work for the telephone company, who sponsored her to run as Albany Timber Carnival Princess in 1957.
Sylvia met her new husband, Tim Thayer from Corvallis, in the '60s and they moved to Spokane, Washington.
After several years Tim, Sylvia, daughter, Maureen and son, Arin moved back to Albany to be close to family.
Sylvia was a stay-at-home mom with lots of hobbies. She loved to sew, reupholster furniture, she was on a bowling league, played cards, snow and water skied, and enjoyed ice skating and swimming and went on lots of family vacations.
Unfortunately, Tim and Sylvia divorced, but stayed good friends.
Sylvia later worked for Roth’s IGA as a grocery checker for 12 years until the store closed.
After retiring, Sylvia moved to Florence for several years. She had a dream log home and adopted her beloved dog, Leah. Both she and Leah returned to Albany to be close to all her family again.
Sylvia passed away from a heart attack in the Salem Hospital on November 4, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn; father, Joseph; and brother, Allen.
She is survived by her children, son, Arin Thayer and daughter-in-law, Shelli, daughter, Maureen Kennel and son-in- law, Randy Kennel; brother, Gib Waite and wife, Marilyn; sister, Bev Fisher and husband, Gene; her grandchildren, Ryan, Amie, Joni, Michael, Stephanie; and her four great-grandchildren, Emma, Riley, Ezekiel and baby Georgie Jo.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, at South Albany Community Church, 2418 SE Geary St. Albany.