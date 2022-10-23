Dec. 5, 1943 – Oct. 7, 2022

Sylvia Cate Mickelson is now in our Lord’s tender arms after passing away peacefully in her sleep. She lived a life filled with loving, caring, serving, and helping others. She was 78 and resided in Salmon Creek, WA at the time of her passing.

She was married to Warren W. Cate until his passing in 2016. She recently re-married (July 2021) to Hal Mickelson and was with him at the time of her passing. She also leaves behind her brother, Clinton, and his wife, Karon.

Sylvia was a loving mother to her children, a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, and always lovingly enjoyed the time with her great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by those she loved, and we’ll miss telling her how much we loved her. May we always remember the love she had for us, and may God grant us all the blessings of His peace as we learn to live with her passing.

A simple memorial service will be held for the family as they are able to gather together. She is buried alongside Warren Cate at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.