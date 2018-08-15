February 14, 1930 — August 9, 2018
Syble Violet Albin, 88, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, August 9, at her home in Corvallis, with family present.
She was born February 14, 1930, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Syble married Willis, "Bill" Albin on May 15, 1946, in Dallas, Oregon. They lived in Dallas, Fossil, Grande Ronde and spent the majority of their 72 years of marriage in Corvallis.
She retired in 1988 from her position as a seed analyst from OSU.
Syble loved the adventures of digging for bottles, collecting dolls, hunting and fishing, traveling, gardening and spending time with family.
Syble will be remembered for her love of family and flowers.
Syble was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Weaver; and son, Willis Albin Jr.
Syble is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Mike Albin (wife Charlene); grandchildren, Mike Weaver,(wife Linda), twins Mark Weaver and Melody Richards, Chris Weaver, Willis Albin III, Toney Albin, (wife Echo) and Steve Albin. She is also survived by numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.