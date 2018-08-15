Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 14, 1930 — August 9, 2018

Syble Violet Albin, 88, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, August 9, at her home in Corvallis, with family present.

She was born February 14, 1930, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Syble married Willis, "Bill" Albin on May 15, 1946, in Dallas, Oregon. They lived in Dallas, Fossil, Grande Ronde and spent the majority of their 72 years of marriage in Corvallis.

She retired in 1988 from her position as a seed analyst from OSU.

Syble loved the adventures of digging for bottles, collecting dolls, hunting and fishing, traveling, gardening and spending time with family.

Syble will be remembered for her love of family and flowers.

Syble was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Weaver; and son, Willis Albin Jr.

Syble is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Mike Albin (wife Charlene); grandchildren, Mike Weaver,(wife Linda), twins Mark Weaver and Melody Richards, Chris Weaver, Willis Albin III, Toney Albin, (wife Echo) and Steve Albin. She is also survived by numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Syble Violet Albin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments