Suzie Windward

Born in London's old borough of Hampstead, England, and died at home in Corvallis, Oregon on August 10, 2020. Suzie moved to the United States at the age of six with her younger sister Annie and parents, W. C. Jamerson and Barbara Jean Jamerson nee Parfitt. After her parents divorced, she lived in Boulder, Colorado with her mother and stepfather, Peter B. Taylor, becoming a naturalized citizen of the USA in 1968. She attended the Colorado Institute of Art in Denver after graduating from high school, earning a degree in Graphic Design, and working for many years thereafter both freelance and in advertising agencies primarily in Colorado and California. She married Rolfe Windward March 31, 1986, sharing life and adventures with him for thirty four years: extended cross-country road trips, photograph safari in Africa, and Colorado River rafting in Grand Canyon being particular standouts. The marriage did not produce children but she made up for it by supporting and cheering on the endeavors of children she encountered everywhere. She championed animal welfare and no-kill shelters, volunteering in Corvallis at the Heartland Thrift Store with her golden retrievers on hand to welcome customers. Suzie will be missed beyond words but it was clear she would prefer sentiments take the form of donations to either Heartland Humane Society at 398 SW Twin Oaks Circle, Corvallis, 97333 or OSU Foundation, Dedication to Canine Cancer Research for the College of Veterinary Medicine, 850 SW 35th St., Corvallis, 97333.