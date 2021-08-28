Nov. 10, 1945 - Aug. 21, 2021

Susan Wesson Zollner passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at PeaceHealth Medical Center in Eugene, Oregon, with her husband at her side.

Sue was the daughter of John and Jean Sander of Tillamook, Oregon. She attended Marylhurst Catholic University and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor's in Home Economics and a Minor in Physical Education. While back in Tillamook, she met Jay Wesson. They married on August 11th, 1968 and moved to Lake Oswego. She taught high school for a short period of time before becoming a full time mother with the arrival of Michael Sander Wesson.

Jay and Sue moved to Albany in 1974 and adopted a baby boy in 1976, Gregory John Wesson. Years later, Sue returned to college, earned the proper accreditations, and taught middle school. Sue and Jay then moved to Bend in 1992 where she continued to teach until she retired.

After her retirement, Jay passed away in 2012. Sue took a year to grieve before starting to travel the world where she reconnected with Ed Zollner. They enjoyed each other's company so much that they were married September 12th, 2015 and Sue moved to Eugene to join Ed. She joined a local golf club, enjoyed having her grandchildren over, helped out the Eugene Pro Rodeo and was an active member of her local parish, St. Paul Catholic Church.