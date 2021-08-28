Nov. 10, 1945 - Aug. 21, 2021
Susan Wesson Zollner passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 at PeaceHealth Medical Center in Eugene, Oregon, with her husband at her side.
Sue was the daughter of John and Jean Sander of Tillamook, Oregon. She attended Marylhurst Catholic University and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor's in Home Economics and a Minor in Physical Education. While back in Tillamook, she met Jay Wesson. They married on August 11th, 1968 and moved to Lake Oswego. She taught high school for a short period of time before becoming a full time mother with the arrival of Michael Sander Wesson.
Jay and Sue moved to Albany in 1974 and adopted a baby boy in 1976, Gregory John Wesson. Years later, Sue returned to college, earned the proper accreditations, and taught middle school. Sue and Jay then moved to Bend in 1992 where she continued to teach until she retired.
After her retirement, Jay passed away in 2012. Sue took a year to grieve before starting to travel the world where she reconnected with Ed Zollner. They enjoyed each other's company so much that they were married September 12th, 2015 and Sue moved to Eugene to join Ed. She joined a local golf club, enjoyed having her grandchildren over, helped out the Eugene Pro Rodeo and was an active member of her local parish, St. Paul Catholic Church.
Every life that Sue touched, from students to the person next to her at the grocery store, was better for having known her. In her life, there was no such thing as a stranger. Her Catholic faith brought her strength and peace right to the end.
Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Chaires (James), and her brother, John L. Sander (Donna). She is survived by her husband, Ed Zollner; her sister, Janet Friedrich (John); brother Paul Sander (Lynn); her sons, Michael Sander Wesson and Gregory John Wesson (Stacy); and her grandchildren Zachary and Payton Wesson, and Henley and Hawk Wesson, plus step-grandchildren Delaney and Rosey Chapin. She also has her step-children, Greta Pyle, Heidi Gold, Danielle Dryden, Bethany Fisher, Griffin Zollner and their families.
A Rosary Recitation will be held at 10 a.m. and a Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, August 28th. To honor her, Sue requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Capital Campaign for St. Paul Catholic Church in Eugene.