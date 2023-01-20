On December 15, 2022, our incredible Mom, Susan “Suzy” McDanal, 75, of Albany, Oregon, passed away with her daughter Meredith by her side.

Suzy was the second oldest of 5 and grew up on the east coast. She loved the beach, swimming, animals, and keeping her parents on their toes with her independent, strong-willed personality.

Her family relocated to Colorado in 1962. Suzy was a very accomplished swimmer and competed at the junior Olympian level. The butterfly was her stroke! When she was called to the diving blocks, you could hear sighs of the other competitors because they knew they weren’t going to win. The question was, how far would Suzy be ahead! Because she spent many hours at the pool, it was no surprise that’s where she met her future husband, Dennis McDanal that year at Shore Acres (swimming/tennis club).

In 1968 Suzy and Dennis were married and had their first child of three. In 1974 they bought their first house in Acres Green, Colorado. Suzy was always busy working in the PTA, making sure to attend all the baseball/soccer games, and all the school functions. She enjoyed helping the community and was asked to run for county commissioner of Douglas County, Colorado. In 1984 she was elected and served two terms. Suzy loved helping people, solving problems, developing communities, and making sure that everyone had a voice. She was genuine, a straight shooter, transparent, and was never shy about telling her opinion, even if it met rattling others! Suzy was an out of the box thinker and cared with her whole heart. Certainly not the typical politician! She enjoyed her life in Colorado but knew she was meant to be closer to the ocean.

In 1997, she relocated to Albany, Oregon and fell completely in love with the Pacific Northwest. When Suzy first arrived, she bought a Jeep Wrangler and camped up and down the coast. Suzy learned how to kayak, snorkel, scuba dive, and knew all the great places to beach comb, and where to find the best clam chowder. She always said, “a bad day at the beach is better than a good day at work!”

Before retiring in 2012, she worked for the Oregon Department of Justice where she again enjoyed helping people, creating new ideas to solve problems, and ensuring that everyone she worked with knew how much she appreciated them.

Suzy was a lover of all things Disney, particularly Winnie the Pooh, music, the ocean, and chocolate! But most of all, she loved being a grandma to her two granddaughters. Her door mat read, “Grandchildren Spoiled Here.” It also brought her much joy watching her daughter and son-in-law parent two very strong willed and independent girls!

Suzy is survived by her sister Sherry Bauer (Durango, Colorado), brother Charles Sawyer (Highlands Ranch, Colorado), daughter Maggie McDanal (Conifer, Colorado), son Peter McDanal (Albany, Oregon), daughter Meredith Hanson, son-in-law Josh Hanson, granddaughters Camberlyn and Denily Hanson (Albany, Oregon), and her adorably sweet cockatiel “Sara,” who is being spoiled by the granddaughters!

Her funeral service will be on January 21, 11:00 a.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, Albany, Oregon.