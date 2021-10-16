December 31, 1947 - October 7, 2021
Susan Ruth Meyer, 73, passed away on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte, Nebraska.
Susan was born in Ogallala, Nebraska, on December 31, 1947, to Marvin M. and Gayle (Bissell) Meyer. As a child she was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Brule, Nebraska. She was a 1966 graduate of Brule High School and received a degree in Special Education as a 1970 graduate of the University of Northern Colorado at Greeley.
Susan spent her entire teaching career in the Corvallis, Oregon, school system beginning as an elementary special education teacher. An appointed transfer to the junior high/high school level garnered her a "Teacher of the Year" award, but her love of teaching remained with the younger students. In the 1990's she retired from special education teaching and turned her hobby of yoga into a vocation as she taught yoga classes at Benton County Community College. For the last ten years Susan was also a yoga instructor with the Fitness Over Fifty fitness center.
Susan continually honed her gourmet cooking skills and successfully developed Susan's Traveling Cuisine - the business of being a personal chef in the homes of many clients where a week of meals was precooked for their convenience. She was never a risk-taker but ahead of the times with such an endeavor.
Outside of work her love of classical music, the Oregon State University women's basketball team, animals - especially cats, dogs, and chickens - brought her joy. Her dogs were favored companions in her adult years. Always independent, Susan was able to be avidly involved in watercolor painting lessons, backpacking, travel, movies, concerts, and folk dancing. Though she didn't write it, she had a fondness for reading, hearing, and discussing poetry; and family members were frequently gifted a book of poetry. Susan found great delight in gardening and the beauty of nature wherever she was. The South Platte River was as fascinating as any mountain or ocean. She especially enjoyed the view of Marys Peak from the window of her home in Philomath, Oregon.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Gayle Meyer.
She is survived by her siblings: Diana (Ray) Burklund of Brule and Tim (Kathy) Meyer of Papillion; five nieces and nephews: Brent (Holly) Burklund, Julie (Mike Kendall) Philipsen, Matthew (Heather) Meyer, Jenni Meyer, Kaitie (James) Cattau; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends in the Corvallis area.
A graveside services will be on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in the Brule Cemetery, with Rev. Jon Dickmander of St. John's Lutheran Church of Brule officiating.
You may leave your condolences by going to www.drauckerfh.com and clicking on the "Share a Memo" button.
Services will be posted following the services.
Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala has been entrusted with the arrangements.