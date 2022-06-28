Susan Newcomb MD

May 24, 1954 - June 24, 2022

Susan Annette Newcomb, MD, of Albany, Oregon, died Friday of pancreatic cancer. She is the only child of Nancy Jane Newcomb of Corvallis, Oregon and Jerry Max Newcomb, formerly of Eugene, Oregon, Susan was born in Vallejo, California and moved to southern Oregon at age 10. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1972. She attended Oregon State University and graduated from University of Pennsylvania. She then attended Hahneman Medical School in Philadelphia. Her internship and residency were completed at OHSU in Internal Medicine.

Susan enjoyed rowing for the Oregon State Crew Team, followed by years of running, racquetball, and pickle ball. She raised her daughters riding horseback and enjoyed horse camping with friends and family.

She loved sewing and knitting and especially the watercolor and pastel painting that became a successful passion after retirement in 2019. She especially loved the relationships that these activities brought.

Susan married her first husband, Louis Weinstein, MD in 1978. They practiced medicine together for years. They have 3 daughters, Natalie Weinstein (now Mikka Minx) of San Francisco; Ellie Moffett (nee Weinstein) of San Antonio; and Sarah Weinstein of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She met Robert VanSlyke in 2002 and they married in 2011. Susan and Bob became members of the Dever Conner farm community after buying a hazelnut farm there in 2004. The four parents and the grandparents continued to raise 3 daughters who are very capable young women now.

A trip with Bob and daughters to the Grand Canyon in 2005, was a wonderful introduction to years of more journeys to the southwest with a growing interest in southwest and Navajo culture. Susan and Bob are a great couple with enduring love and great memories.

Throughout all, she believed in meeting problems with empathy and knowledge. She sought to find meaning and acceptance in adversity. She looked for consistency in her values, allowing for change with exposure to time. She listened to others and searched for the best words to explain life. In her work, her parenting, and her loving relationships, she gave love freely, consulted nature, and looked for the spiritual.

Above all, Susan would want each of us remaining to be kind to ourselves during this time of loss and uncertainty.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM; Saturday, July 23, at Roddy Ranch; 33281 Dever Conner Rd. NE, Albany, OR 97321. This is where Susan met her husband, Bob, and her daughters learned to ride.

Donations may be given to Safe Haven or to Evergreen Hospice.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.