Susan Marie Peters

May 18, 1951 - May 27, 2022

Susan passed away at her home in Jefferson, Oregon after a long and painful battle with ovarian cancer.

Known as Sue to family and friends, she fought long and hard. She was born on May 18, 1951 in Hood River, Oregon to Marjorie and John Lee Taylor Jr. The young family moved to Corvallis in 1958.

Sue attended Franklin Elementary, Highland View and Corvallis High Schools.

She married Robert Dale Ellis in 1968, they had three children. Robert Jr., Tamara Masterson and Shelly (Jose) Herrera. Sue was widowed with three young children when Bob was killed in a tragic logging equipment accident in 1976.

Susan worked several years for the Jefferson school district and retired from Linn-Benton Community College in 2015.

She was grandmother to four children, Samantha, Deanna, Isabel and Taylor, as well as great-grandmother to four children, Alexandra, Enrique, Madeline and Wyatt. She is survived by sisters Sheri Taylor Billetter, Judy (Dennis) Hultberg and Kathy (James) Tate. She also has many nieces, nephews throughout the state of Oregon and California.

Sue's interests included camping, gardening, birds, yard work, traveling and going to the casinos. Three years ago she went on her last vacation, a great trip to Crater Lake, Bandon, northern California and coastal areas around Oregon with her daughters and sister Sheri.

The family will have a private celebration of life. An artistic family member will make rocks with ashes that will be placed with her love throughout areas in Oregon, such as waterfalls, the beach, ocean and hiking trails.