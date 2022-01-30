 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susan Lucille Westcott

Susan Lucille Westcott

November 2, 1936 - January 18, 2022

Susan Lucille Westcott, 85, passed on January 18, 2022. Her legacy continues in her loving husband of 64 years, Lloyd Westcott, sisters, Carol Julian and Rachel Hayashi, sister-in-law, Luella Henderson (Bob), her FAB 5 daughters, Barbara (Bea), Cindy (Dave), Carrie (Tom), Kim (Andrew), Molly (Bob), 24 grandchildren, a baker's dozen of GiGi's great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends that extended her family circle.

For complete tribute go to Crown Cremation Burial website.

https://crowncremationburial.com/tribute/details/20002/Susan-Westcott/obituary.html#tribute-start

