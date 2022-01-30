November 2, 1936 - January 18, 2022
Susan Lucille Westcott, 85, passed on January 18, 2022. Her legacy continues in her loving husband of 64 years, Lloyd Westcott, sisters, Carol Julian and Rachel Hayashi, sister-in-law, Luella Henderson (Bob), her FAB 5 daughters, Barbara (Bea), Cindy (Dave), Carrie (Tom), Kim (Andrew), Molly (Bob), 24 grandchildren, a baker's dozen of GiGi's great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends that extended her family circle.
For complete tribute go to Crown Cremation Burial website.