Susan Helen Cook

January 20, 1951 — January 4, 2020

Born in the small town of Sublimity, Oregon, to Robert and Cecilia Stuckart, Sue grew up a true farm girl on her family’s cattle ranch. In high school she played piano for the glee club and graduated as class valedictorian.

She attended Gonzaga University (Class of '73), where she studied mathematics, spending summers working at her father’s lumber mill and volunteering as a teacher in Alaska. She met her future husband, Dave, her junior year. They were married in 1974, settled down in Corvallis, and had the first of their four children in 1976.

After a breast cancer diagnosis in 1988, her one wish was that she would live to raise her children. She did that and so much more.

A tireless volunteer in the local community, Sue helped organize the annual Old Mill Center auction for over 30 years. She enjoyed cleaning at the St. Mary’s soup kitchen, singing in the funeral choir, and being an active member in the local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). She also co-founded and participated in the Breast Cancer Support Group of Corvallis.