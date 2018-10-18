January 19, 1924 — October 11, 2018
Born in Shanghai to British editor of North China Daily News, Robert Davis and journalist Gretchen Fitkin Davis, Susan’s early schooling was in British schools in Shanghai where she rode a rickshaw to school. Her mother died when she was only five years old of complications during childbirth. The surviving baby, Gretchen, died when she was age six of meningitis.
Susan and her brother, Rodney attended boarding school in Malvern, England. They enjoyed summers in Wales, where they lived with a young couple. Rodney died when he was 14 of leukemia.
Just prior to World War II, Susan’s father was captured by Japanese soldiers and interned at Stanley Camp with other British civilians in Hong Kong and later transferred to Pootung Japanese Internment Camp in Shanghai the full duration of World War II.
Susan's school closed during World War II. With no home or family, she ﬂed to Los Angeles, California, where she attended Art Center School to learn technical illustration for work at Douglas Aircraft where she also taught blueprint reading to machinists.
She met her husband, Don Smith there and they had Renard, Hilary and Brian, who remember their mother sketching them when they were young instead of the usual family snapshots.
Susan later moved to Santa Barbara and married Scott Kenyon. Their house was the drop oﬀ for birds tarred by the oil slick, where she cleaned and rescued some while others died in her arms. Susan and Scott moved to Gold Hill, Oregon where they had a sheep farm then lived in Florence and Eugene.
Susan worked for Great Books Foundation as a discussion leader of the great classics. She was well known for her poetry and water colors. Her art was featured this past summer at OSU, where Corvallis was her last home at Regency Park Place, near her daughter Hilary. She befriended other artists, poets and writers in Corvallis. Some of her poems appeared in Atlantic Monthly and Western Humanities Review. She published several poetry books of her own, among them “Petal on the Tongue” and “I Do Not Stop At My Skin."
Susan’s sons Renny Renard of Kentﬁeld, California and Brian Smith of Loveland, Colorado carry on the artistry learned at a young age from their mother. Hilary White of Corvallis, who chose writing, stayed with her mother at Evergreen Hospice of Albany when her mother passed peacefully. Susan’s grandson, Matthew White, his wife, Alyssa and children, Eva, Liv and Ezra live in Corvallis. Susan also leaves grandchildren, Gretchen and Nathan, raised in Corvallis.
Contributions may be sent to Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.