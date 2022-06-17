Susan C. Richardson

Susan was born in Portland, Oregon on July 9, 1948, the daughter of Carl and Virginia Richardson. She grew up and attended Wilson High School in Portland, and married Douglas Crandall in 1968. They lived in Portland and later in Corvallis with their two children, Matthew and Amy. She attended Oregon State University and was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. After two decades together, Susan and Doug chose different paths and divorced. Susan found new love and married her soulmate Ron Neumann in 1995. They spent thirty years building a new and meaningful life in Corvallis. Susan graduated from Marylhurst University and she and Ron built two successful businesses together. They enjoyed all Oregon had to offer; RV camping adventures in the central Oregon high lakes, wine tasting in the Willamette Valley, attending the symphony in Eugene, taking bike rides, walking, hiking and spending time with family and friends. Susan's great loves were her husband, children and grandchildren, and her commitment to them brought her many adventures and great joy. Susan always made an effort to be there for her children and grandchildren whether in Oregon, the east coast, or in Europe, Susan would show up when she was needed the most. From special school events, military or work ceremonies, or for the birth of a grandchild, Susan was there. Susan was a committed friend and community member and was a core member of Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Corvallis, where she served as co-chair of the Altar Guild, Eucharistic Minister and Trustee of the Church Foundation. She was also a member of the Lovelies, a group of local women that met regularly for over 20 years to share friendship and support one another.