Susan (Betty) Stratton

July 7, 1925 - February 27, 2022

Susan (Betty) passed on Sunday morning Feb. 27, 2022 at Bridgecreek Memory Care in Lebanon, Oregon. Betty was born July 7, 1925 in Early, Iowa, the first of 10 children of Howard and Pearl Miller on the family farm. The family moved to Oregon in 1943. She and her sister Elaine traveled by train to their new home as the little Nash Rambler could not accommodate all 10 children. Betty often shared memories of having to get off the train one night in Boise as soldiers being deployed to the West Coast took priority seats on the train.

She married J. R. (Buck) Stratton on Dec. 26, 1945 in Vancouver, Washington and they had almost 60 years together before his passing in 2006. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and brothers Howard Jr. and Earl Miller and by her sister Elaine Means.

She was a great bread/pie/cookie/candy maker, and a staunch supporter for all her nieces, nephews and extended families. She loved to crochet and embroider. She always had a large garden and canned fruits and vegetable into her 70's. Until her illness made it impossible she read at least two or three books a week and would never say no for an outing to a casino to anyone who would take her.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Hickman (Maurice) and Norma Massier (Bill). Grandchildren, Alicia Gilbert, Kelly Hickman, Amie Massier and Cathleen Massier. Great-grandchildren Jhanea, Cooper, Reece, Devin, Jack and Weston. Sisters, Wanda Engstrom, Karen Vogt, Emily Shelton and brothers Pete Miller and Ronald Miller.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to: the caregivers at Bridgecreek Memory Care, Samaritan Palliative Care and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for helping to make this last year less difficult for Betty.