Susan Anne Johnson

May 21, 1948 - May 17, 2021

Susan A. Johnson, 72, of Albany passed away at her home on May 17, 2021. She was born in Portland, Oregon on May 21, 1948 to Robert and Geneva Hartzell (Conover). Susan married Lyle Johnson in 1970 and together they enjoyed 51 years of marriage.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Hartzell.

She is survived by her husband, Lyle Johnson of Albany; sister, Heidi Omstead of Albany; and brother, James Hartzell of Albany.

Memorial contributions in honor of Susan may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society, 32220 Old Highway 34, Tangent, OR 97389.

