A Celebration of Life for Sue Raines will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. An event to remember Sue and to share laughs, memories and photos will begin at noon with a light buffet luncheon to follow the service. Please join us to honor and remember Sue at Stoneybrook Activity Room, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle, Corvallis, OR 97333. RSVP to mwolson@comcast.net. For more information, please call Barb Hansen 541-231-2440.