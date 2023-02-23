We are saddened to share that Sue Goffard Bailey, our loving wife, mother, Grammy - friend and mentor to many - passed away on the evening of Sunday, December 18, 2022, at home, with her husband and girls by her side, just as she wanted. She is survived by her husband Tom and four daughters, Kristina (Michael), Jessica (Brandon), Jill (Mike) and Kourtney (Sean).

Sue and Tom had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Friday, December 16th. Theirs was a marriage and partnership appreciated by many - soul mates who loved each other deeply, with respect and admiration. As a family, they and their girls enjoyed time together camping, hiking, rafting and road tripping. Sue also took great joy in spending time with her three grandsons baking, playing games and doing art projects.

Sue loved motherhood and she taught her daughters the necessities of that role. She was a pillar of female strength who encouraged them to be strong and well-rounded independent thinkers in their own respective relationships.

Tom and Sue had many adventures with friends here and abroad. On two separate occasions, they spent extended stays in the Bamberg area of Germany, Tom's first duty station in the Army. While there they hosted family and friends from the US, barged in France, toured other countries, and lived the good "German life" of festivals, cultural activities, and Christmas markets.

In her professional life, Sue was a business manager for a surgical practice in Portland and an elementary school teacher in the Corvallis, Albany, and Central Linn school districts. She especially enjoyed working with students whose learning styles were outside of typical bureaucratic teaching dogma. Students who struggled before entering her classroom thrived in it and excelled afterwards both in school and in life.

Sue's avocation was cooking and quilting. "All I want to do is open the fridge, see what's there, make something delicious, and invite friends over to enjoy a meal." Her quilts are beautiful pieces of artful craftsmanship. They grace the walls of homes, serve as treasured bed coverings, and provide warmth and comfort for newborn babies.

Sue was an amazing person and such a bright spot in so many people's lives. Her family is organizing a celebration of life to be held on April 15th at the OSU Alumni Center. We will share memories and tell stories about this beautiful person who meant so much to all of us. She really did her part in making this world a better place. Those wishing to attend may do so by visiting this website, https://www.greenvelope.com/event/celebrate-sue. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at PFF (givesmart.com) https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/SueBailey.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).