1929 — October 22, 2019
Sue Cripe passed away on October 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington at the age of 90.
Sue was born Ellen Marie Wilhelmson in Alameda, California to Selma and Charles Wilhelmson. In that day, little girls were often teasingly called Susie, and Ellen Marie became Sue for her lifetime.
Sue was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald Wilhelmson and Robert Wilhelmson.
As a child, Sue lived in Oakland, Santa Cruz, Pacific Grove and Alameda, California. She attended UC Berkeley for a year.
In 1956, while working for New Tribes Mission, she married Gordon Cripe. They had four children, Andrew, Gail, Brian and Laurel. Early in their marriage, they first went to Wisconsin with New Tribes, then to Brazil as missionaries. In Brazil, they lived on the Rio Negro, a tributary of the Amazon, and for a time in Anapolis, where their third child was born. After two years, they returned to the states, living in Chico, Gerber, and Red Bluff, California.
In 1966, the family relocated to Oregon, first to Eddyville, and then to Albany in 1968. Soon after moving to Albany, Sue began working at Linn Benton Community College as a part time clerk in the Registrar’s Office. She continued working for LBCC, serving many years as Assistant Registrar and Registrar, until her retirement in 1994.
Sue and Gordon divorced in 1977.
After retirement Sue moved to Corvallis and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and spending time with her family. In 2009, she moved to Timberhill Assisted Living in Corvallis and in 2016 to Brookdale Stonebridge Memory Care in Vancouver, Washington. Although she experienced memory loss, she played hymns on her keyboard and enjoyed Scrabble and dominoes past her 90th birthday. Her dry sense of humor was in evidence until the end.
Sue is survived by her four children; her daughters-in-law, Kelli Cripe and Mary Cripe; and her seven grandchildren, Marcia, Laurie, Joshua, Jeremy, Allyn, Madeline, and April.