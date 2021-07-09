 Skip to main content
Suanna "Sue" S. Pye
Suanna "Sue" S. Pye

October 19, 1936 - June 26, 2021

Suanna "Sue" S. Pye was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 26, 2021, at age 85 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

She was born to James and Patricia Small on October 19, 1936. Sue had three children with her first husband, John Hull - Cindy, Wendy, and Steven. She was widowed by her second husband and love of her life, William Pye, who gave her a daughter, Ann. Sue had a total of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way!

Sue and Bill were members of the Association of Northwest Steelheaders for several years and both served on the Cedarwood Home Owners Association, both taking turns in the role of President.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., July 10, 2021 at The Albany Senior Center.

