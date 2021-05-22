June 3, 1939 - May 8, 2021

With great sadness and surprise, we say goodbye to our beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Stuart Oscar Kendall. Stu was a native Oregonian, born in Toledo, raised in Corvallis, and graduated from Oregon State University and Lewis and Clark Law School.

As an SAE at OSU, he had a chance encounter with a Marine Corps recruiter that changed the trajectory of his life. He joined the Marine Corps, was selected for flight school, flew medivac helicopters in the Vietnam War, and retired as a lieutenant colonel after 20 years of active and reserve duty.

After being wounded in Vietnam and receiving the purple heart, he returned to the states and found himself living in Orange, California, working as a flight instructor training young Marines. During this time, he noticed a beautiful young teacher living in his apartment building who would become his wife of fifty-five years. Stu married Phyllis Aber in 1966, and they shortly moved back to Oregon where Stu began law school at Lewis and Clark.