April 25, 1995 - July 23, 2019
Stormy Lee Barge, 24, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. She was born in Elk City, Oklahoma to Richard Barge and Valerie Watters.
Stormy moved to Lebanon in 1995. In 2019, she moved to Sweet Home.
Stormy was a bartender at Downtown Restaurant and Lounge. She also worked at Ashley Furniture.
She loved playing with her children and having fun with friends. Stormy was loved by so many. She was the light that all were drawn to.
Stormy is survived by her daughter, Macy Pulido of Sweet Home; mother, Valerie Watters of Sweet Home; father, Richard Barge of Sentinel, Oklahoma; brothers, Corey Koepsel and Jameson Watters both of Lebanon; sisters, Kasee Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Kamber Barge of Lebanon.
Stormy and her daughter Emma Pulido passed away the same day. She was preceded in death by her sister, Tana Wilson in December of 2011; and grandmother, Teri Watters in March of 2017.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 11 at Brownsville City Hall 255 N. Main St. Brownsville. It will be a potluck so bring your favorite dish.
Memorial contributions can be made to GoFundMe for family of Stormy Barge on Facebook. Started by Lindsay Hoffman.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.