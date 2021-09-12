Steven S. Haney

A celebration of life gathering is planned for 3:30 Friday, Sept 17, 2021 at the LaSells Stewart Center/Gallery on the OSU Campus, 876 26th Street, Corvallis, Oregon. Just a small casual gathering to remember some of the special and undoubtedly humorous interactions with Steve. There will be an opportunity to share your stories with everyone in attendance or privately in writing for the family if preferred. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the American Association for Cancer Research.