March 31, 1979 — March 19, 2019
Steven “Skip” Richard Christie, Jr. was born on March 31, 1979 in Santa Monica, California to Steven Sr. and Debbie Christie. Skip grew up playing all sports and fishing before moving to Oregon with his mother and sister in 1991.
Skip spent the rest of his years in Corvallis and Albany, where he was loved by many and a friend to all. Skip’s biggest accomplishment was being an amazing and loving father to his only child, Savannah.
Skip is survived by his precious daughter, Savannah Grace Moon-Christie; sister, Michele Christie-Kuessel and Tracy Hohan; father, Steven “Fish” Christie, Sr. and his fur baby, Lilly.
Skip is preceded in death by his mother, Debbie Christie.
There will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. on Sunday March 31 at Life Community Church located at 4900 NW Hwy 99 Corvallis, Or 97330. All friends are welcome.