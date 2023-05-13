November 11, 1949 - April 8, 2023

Steven "Newc" Charles Newcombe, age 74 peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. In 2006, Newc had a motorcycle accident and sustained a traumatic brain injury. He was lovingly cared for by his daughter Callie and her family until his passing.

Steve is survived by two children – Callie (Evan) and Evan (Kaylee); his five fabulous grandchildren, Genesis, Stella, Isaiah, Autumn, and Nash; the mother of his children, Gwyn, and sisters Patricia and Janet.

Steve was born and raised in Southern California and it showed in his love of the outdoors and his SoCal vibe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bonnie.

In November 1979, Steve, Gwyn, and Callie made the move to Oregon in search of a less hectic lifestyle. They landed in Summit, Oregon, near close friends, Dave and Nan. After the birth of their son, Evan, they moved to Corvallis, Oregon.

Steve was a retired groundskeeper from the Corvallis 509J School District. He was the guy on the blue Ford tractor mowing the grounds at all the schools! He also owned and operated Pride Landscaping Services with the motto that continues to exist today "We Take Pride In Your Yard".

While growing up Newc enjoyed bird hunting and skeet shooting. He played City League softball in the spring/summer months and hosted an annual "MF" softball tournament that included all levels of play.

Active in the Corvallis community, Newc helped with field prep/maintenance for CHS and American Legion Baseball. Steve put gusto and enthusiasm into everything he did. Steve loved his family, his many friends, and all dogs – especially his black Labrador retrievers.

Upon retiring, Newc's main interests were road trips on his Harley. He stopped at any and all taco joints on his rides … his love of a cold beer and tasty tacos was legendary!

An informal gathering to remember and celebrate Newc's life with family and friends will be held at Noon on August 4, 2023, at Starker Arts Park, Corvallis, Oregon.