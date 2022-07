Feb 23, 1930 – Jan 15, 2022

Celebrate the Life and Adventures of Steve "Mearyle" Christensen at an old fashion family and friends gathering in a park like setting on the Santiam River Saturday, July 9th at 2 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and share the adventures you had with Steve at one of his favorite spots on the Santiam River. The Hedland property – 33856 Brewster Rd., Lebanon – 2 1/2 miles past Grant Bridge.

If you have stories to share or inquires contact Grace – 503-508-4442.