July 23, 1996 — August 27, 2019
Steven Martin Pasciak, 23, formerly of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday evening, August 27, 2019, in an airplane crash in Eugene, Oregon.
Born on July 23, 1996 in Bethlehem, he lived in Monroe County all his life until moving to Oregon in September 2018.
He was a 2015 graduate of Stroudsburg High School; and currently worked on the ski slopes in Steamboat, Colorado and at Mallard Creek Golf Course in Lebanon. He was an avid snowboarder and enjoyed flying single engine airplanes, golfing and hiking.
Steven had a smile that lit up the room. He drew everyone in with his contagious, gregarious nature that was always bursting with positive energy and left everyone around him feeling good and better about their lives. He saw the beauty in nature. If he saw snow covered hills, he rode them; if he saw a cliff amongst the blue water, he dove off of it. This is why he loved to fly so much. He was able to experience nature in a way that nothing else could fulfill him. Flying gave Steven so much joy because he saw nature through God’s eyes. It exhilarated his spirit like nothing else.
Surviving are his father, Steven S. Pasciak of Raleigh, North Carolina; two brothers, Wesley Pasciak a student at Drexel College in Philadelphia and Jeffrey Pasciak of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; grandparents, Rosemarie and Walter Pasciak of Chester, New Jersey; and his mother, Tonja Stupke of Brodheadsville, Pennsyvania.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Thursday, September 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. (with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.) at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, Pennsyvania.
Private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses at GoFUNDME - www.gofundme.com/f/steven-pasciak039s-memorial-service-amp-expenses.