October 3, 1953 — September 22, 2018
Steven Louis Hutzler passed away from this lifetime far too early on September 22, 2018.
Born October 3, 1953, to Louis and Norma Hutzler, Steve was a fourth-generation San Franciscan. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1971 and after a brief stint as a lineman for Pacific Bell; he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1977, where he worked for 28 years. Steve’s final detail was working with SFPD’s finest, the motorcycle “solos." Steve lived to protect and serve his community both in his professional and personal life.
After retirement, he moved his family to Corvallis, where he continued to cherish and build the community he loved.
Steve embraced the Oregon lifestyle, enjoying a second career as a Bikram yoga teacher and was well-loved and respected by both his students and the community. Before and after retirement, Steve continued to enjoy taking road trips with his best friends traveling to Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
Steve felt alive when he was in nature and cherished being on the open road. In a past life, he would undoubtedly have been a cowboy — a gentle soul with a strong will and the heart of a lion.
Steve was always evolving and lived in accordance with one of his favorite quotes — “If you always do what you’ve done, you’ll always be what you’ve been.” Steve was true to his word and was a tremendous listener and quiet mentor to all. His house was always open and he would make sure that the barbecue was always fired up and the scotch cabinet always full for family and guests.
Steve was an epic reader and loved a soulful Vince Gill ballad. He made it a point to collect quotations and phrases that spoke to him.
Steven is survived by his wife, Molly; and daughters, Georgia and Kelcey; sisters, Laurie Vogensen (Gary) and Janet Marcaletti (Larry); as well as 12 nieces and nephews — all of whom he loved greatly and without reserve.
The family would ask that any remembrances or donations go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.