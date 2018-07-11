February 6, 1953 — July 6, 2018
Steven Louis Klein, 65, originally of Chevy Chase, Maryland, died at his home in Corvallis on July 6, 2018.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Aaron Klein; his siblings, Linda Klein McAuliffe, Gary A. Klein, and Michael I. Klein; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Beverly C. Klein and Joseph S. Klein.
A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 13, at the DeMoss-Durdan Garden Chapel, 815 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association. (www.demossdurdan.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.