February 6, 1953 — July 6, 2018

Steven Louis Klein, 65, originally of Chevy Chase, Maryland, died at his home in Corvallis on July 6, 2018.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan Aaron Klein; his siblings, Linda Klein McAuliffe, Gary A. Klein, and Michael I. Klein; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Beverly C. Klein and Joseph S. Klein.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 13, at the DeMoss-Durdan Garden Chapel, 815 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association. (www.demossdurdan.com)

