November 22, 1946 — October 1, 2019
Steven J McNeil, 72 died unexpectedly October 1, 2019, at his residence in Lakeview, Oregon.
He was born November 22, 1946, in Albany, the son of Fred G and Frances E McNeil.
Steve graduated from Junction City High School, class of 1965. Following graduation, he served in the Army National Guard for seven years.
He married Patricia Williams and they had one son, Scott. They later divorced.
He moved to Burns, Oregon, following his dream of being a buckaroo. He met and married Marilyn and they had one daughter, Naomi. He adopted Marilyn’s two children, Tina and Rod, from a previous marriage. Following his dream, they worked and lived on several different ranches in Harney County.
They divorced in 1986 and he moved to Baker City- Haines, Oregon, then to Seneca, Oregon. After several years of ranching Steve decided to work with troubled juveniles. He worked in Vale, Oregon as a corrections officer, then Burns, Oregon Youth Authority. He then transferred to La Grande, Oregon and finished his career as a juvenile corrections officer for Oregon Youth Authority Camp Riverbend and retired in 2017. He made many dear friends and really enjoyed working with the juveniles.
Throughout the years, Steve loved to hunt and fish. He loved spending time with his family and really enjoyed the great summer fishing trips that he looked forward to every year with very special friends. Steve had a huge heart for his beloved dogs, Sugar, Whiskey, Millie and Jazmine. His last couple of years were spent in quality time watching his grandson in high school sports and his great-grandchildren in their school programs. Steve will be dearly missed by his family and his good friends. He had a lot of them!
Survivors include his sister, Linda Githens and her husband, Del Githens of Albany; nephew, Mike Githens of Vancouver, Washington, daughter, Tina and her husband, Vince of Vale; son, Rod and his wife, Patty of Burns; son, Scott and his wife, Julie of Albany; daughter, Naomi and her husband, Clint of Lakeview; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many cousins.
At his request there will be no services.
Those who wish to remember Steve may make donations in his memory to either the Kids Club of Harney County, 267 S. Egan Burns, OR 97720 or Oregon Hunters Association, 67494 Market Lane, Cove, OR 97824
Steven was predeceased by his father, Fred McNeil, his mother Frances Dannen Kasson, his grandparents, as well as his uncles and aunts.
Arrangements by Desert Rose Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, Oregon.
