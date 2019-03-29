September 9, 1951 — March 22, 2019
Steven Carlile, age 67, passed peacefully from this life on March 22, 2019. He was at his home in the company of close friends and family. He passed from pancreatic cancer.
Steven was born to Clancy Carlile and Marilee Johnson in Solano County, California. He grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, where he cultivated his lifelong love of music attending numerous concerts at the Fillmore and other local venues. He graduated from Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, California.
Steven moved to Southern Oregon, and his son Carsten was born there in 1975. They soon moved to Eugene and then Brownsville, where Steven was a self-employed carpenter and drummer working and playing music throughout the Willamette Valley.
He married Donna Vicale in 1984. They were married 21 years, and had three children, Katherine, Thomas, and Lena.
Steven enjoyed music, cooking, gardening, and playing pool.
Steven is survived by his mother, Marilee Jordan, and stepfather, Miles Jordan, of Chico, California; his son, Carsten Carlile; and grandchildren, Harper and Holden Carlile of Bend; his daughters, Katherine Carlile and granddaughter, Lillian Fine of Jefferson, and Lena Carlile of Albany.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clancy Carlile; and his son, Thomas Carlile.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany, followed by a reception in the church’s Gathering Space.
