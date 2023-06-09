March 10, 1960 – May 23, 2023

Steven Craig Froemke, 63, of Lebanon passed away on May 23, 2023.

Steve was born in Moorhead, MN on March 10, 1960 to Eldon and Joan (Bunn) Froemke. In 1970, his family moved from West Fargo, ND to Lebanon, OR where he resided ever since. He graduated from LUHS in 1978 and married his "Bride" Ronda (Brown) Froemke on August 29, 1981. They were married for 39 years at the time of her passing in 2021. Together they raised two children; Kyle and Stevie. He worked for Albany, Lebanon Sanitation for many years, drove truck independantly, and lastly drove for Carson Oil.

Steve enjoyed taking his family camping at the sand dunes, boating at the lake with friends, and classic cars. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren. He looked forward to "Barn Night" with his brothers every Thursday and mowing the lawn!

He is survived by his son; Kyle, daughter; Stevie (Bryan), & grandchildren; Avery, Cash, Presley, and Aspyn. Brothers; Lonnie (Jonie), Curt (Pam), Lamont (Linda), Jay (Jill) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Eldon, Joan and wife, Ronda.

The celebration of life will be held at Waterloo Park (shelter 3) on July 1st @ 1:00 with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help defray unexpected expenses. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.