October 24, 1952 — March 24, 2019
Steven L. Martin of Lebanon, is now resting peacefully with his Heavenly Father. He passed Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 at OHSU from complications due to a flu/ pneumonia combination. He fought very hard for six days before finally passing and was surrounded by family.
Steve leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandi; children, Brandon and Briana Martin and Amy and Rob Woods. He is also survived by his siblings, Diane Webber, Cindy and Dee Friesen, Judy and Neil Purkerson and Todd and Taunya Martin.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Lela (Buiscit) Burbank and (Buzz) Martin. Buzz Martin, also known as “The singing logger,” was a northwest icon; well known in the 70s and 80s logging and trucking circles. He sang with Johnny Cash and put out six albums. His greatest hits cd is still sold around the world to this day and Steve himself made a tribute cd of his father songs.
Steve loved God deeply and you could see it in most everything he did. Many said Steve had the strongest faith they had ever seen.
Steve and his wife, Sandi were inseparable and did everything together. She was the one and only love of his life and they would have been married 47 years on November 17, 2019.
Steve loved his two children and their spouses and was able to spend lots of time with them the last couple years since retirement. He adored his grandchildren Desirae, Donovan and Ethan, they were his pride and joy and some of the family’s best memories of Steve is watching him spend time with them.
Steve was born and raised in the Oregon Willamette Valley as well as meeting and marrying his wife in Albany.
He joined the Air Force in 1974 and his two children, Brandon and Amy were born on Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah in 1976 and 77.
Shortly thereafter, Steve continued tradition by returning and raising his family in the Willamette Valley as generations before. Steve was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1977, He later served in the Army National Guard.
Steve worked in the wood and mill industry and was always known as a very hard worker. He occasionally traveled to Northwest logging shows and events singing his dad’s music, and recorded a tribute cd singing his father’s songs in the late 90s.
Steve absolutely loved meeting and talking with any and all kinds of new people, but his favorite subject by far was his love for Jesus. He actively attended River of Life Church in Sweet Home. Steve absolutely loved Pastor Colton and so many others in the congregation that if we began naming names it would be endless
Steve’s greatest wish would be that his family, friends and anyone else associated with his death would become closer to God through the prayers that went up on his behalf. The best way to honor his memory would be a renewed and personal relationship with our Heavenly Father.
Services for Steve will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at River of Life Church in Sweet Home. As Steve would have wished, any and all are invited.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.