Sterling Leroy Roth

March 10, 1927 - May 27, 2022
Son of Amos & Ada (Birky) Roth
Attended Western Mennonite School where he met the love of his life Priscilla Joann (Schlabach) Roth. Married 54 years.
Preceding in death: wife, Priscilla 12/11/2003 & son, Wayne, 10/2021.
Survived by Siblings: Glen Roth (Annabelle) PA; Kenneth Roth (Evon) OR; sister Mary Martin ( Leo) MD; Sons: Allen Roth (Carolynn) NY; Bruce Roth (Marcy) MT; Loyal Roth (Sarah) OR; Daughters: Joann Roth (Don Gress) OR; Gaye Roth, OR; Melody Roth (Scott Oerding), OR; Daughter-in-Law: Patricia Roth, MT; Grandchildren: Sarah Carper, Dawn Dye, Jeffrey Roth, Lanita Hartzler, Mary Yoder, Arlin Roth, Bridgett Baeth, Kayla Roth, Travis Roth, Natalie Roth, 19 great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews.
Served as pastor at Hopewell & Sheridan Mennonite Churches. Previous occupation builder, farmer & retail hardware. Hobbies; woodworking, gardening & playing jokes.
Volunteered years for Christian Aid Ministries, helping communities rebuild after disasters.
Remembrance Service held June 6, 2022, 1 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, burial at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Hubbard, Oregon.
Arrangements by Canby Funeral Chapel.
Send donations in his honor: Transitional Life Care at Rock of Ages Retirement Village, McMinnville, Oregon.