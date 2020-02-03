Stephen W. Holland

January 26, 2020

Stephen (Steve) W. Holland passed away January 26, 2020. He was born in Walla Walla, Washington to William H. Holland and his wife, Helen Leslie Knapp. Steve attended public schools in Walla Walla and graduated from Washington High in 1960. He attended Whitman College and then Washington State University in Pullman.

He was a wildlife biologist and worked for New Mexico Fish and Game, the U.S. Park Service at Glacier National Park and at Mt. Rainer National Park. On returning to Oregon, he worked at Oregon State’s experimental station. He was active in the work which established Finley National wildlife Refuge.

While living in Corvallis, he worked at Western Oregon State College as a biology laboratory preparatory until his retirement in 1998. He found himself missing students and worked for Salem-Keizer Schools as a special needs student’s aide. In 2003 he left that job to truly retire and hike, backpack, canoe and travel when his wife retired.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He loved the outdoors. He kayaked (contributing articles to Soggy Sneakers about conditions and runs on some Western Oregon streams and rivers) He was active in the Corvallis Canoe and Kayak Club, enjoyed contra dancing and served as President of the Corvallis Folk Life Club.