Stephen W. Babjar

December 23, 1921 – June 3, 2021

Stephen was born on December 23, 1921 to Stefan and Amelia Babjar. He spent his early years on a Dairy Farm learning good work ethics.

He entered the United States Navy in August, 1942. During WWII he was a machinist mate aboard PT-27 and was assigned to Motor Torpedo Boat Squadron 1, Division 1 in the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific from 1943-45. He also served on the US Piedmont and the USS Mahan during the final years of his service, Steve served as a Senior Navy Data Systems Technician and worked with the large high tech-computerized equipment of that era. He retired from the US Navy as a Master Chief in December of 1962, and then for more than two years after 1964.

As a civilian, Steve enjoyed working as a Computer Programmer for "UNIVAC," the best manufacturer of computers. He had a love for fishing, traveling, woodworking, reading, and working crossword puzzles.

He lived all over the U.S. from East to West Coast, Hawaii, and finally retired to Lebanon, in 1978. He was an active member of Albany chapter of NW Steelheaders Association, and volunteer at the South Santiam fish hatchery, Naval Fleet Reserve Association, American Legion Post #51 in Lebanon and Armed Forces top enlisted Association.