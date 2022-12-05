May 17, 1950—December 1, 2022

Stephen Morton Hendrix, age 72, passed away peacefully at Salem Hospital on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He left his earthly body behind to be embraced into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Steve was born in Corvallis, Oregon on May 17, 1950 to Claude and Leota Hendrix. He lived in Lobster Valley, Alsea, and Philomath growing up. Steve attended Lane community College. On June 2, 1973 Steve married Beverly Farmer in Philomath and they raised two children, Kevin Hendrix and Stephanie Reeves. Steve worked as a mechanic and then an automotive service manager for over 30 years.

Steve is survived by his wife, Beverly Hendrix; his daughter Stephanie Reeves and spouse Scott Reeves; his son Kevin Hendrix and spouse Leandra Hendrix; and his grandson Owen Hendrix. He is also survived by his brother Carl Hendrix and his sister Joyce Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Donna Stafford and Carol Miller, and his brother Alan Hendrix.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00am Wednesday December 7 at McHenry Funeral Home. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service.