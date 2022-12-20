Stephen Leron Franklin

February 6, 1955 - December 13, 2022

Steve Franklin, aged 67, passed away on December 13, 2022 in Jefferson, Oregon.

Steve was born on Febuary 6, 1955, in Spokane, Washington to Chester and Isabelle Franklin. He was the youngest of five siblings, with sisters Jean, Sandy, Peggy, and Kay.

He lived in Jefferson for over 60 years where he graduated high school in 1973, and met his wife, Pat. Together they had two daughters, Tricia and Melissa. Then five grandchildren, Elesa, Symeon, Jonas, Carter and Tina.

Steve worked for the City of Corvallis, and retired after 30 years of service. He often told stories and talked about the good friends he made from those years.

He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping for most of his life. His spare time was spent with his family, and rarely missed a game or other event for his girls while they were growing up. They were his pride and joy. He loved watching the Seattle Mariners, OSU Beavers Baseball and many other sports. In his later years, you would likely find him enjoying peanuts in his recliner while watching a game.