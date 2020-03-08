Stephen Frank Fanger

Steve was known for his ‘looooong’ stories, and extended visiting with friends and neighbors. If you were out in your yard, he would stop by and help if you needed it, or just visit. He was usually the first and the last person to come or to leave the Bellfountain Community Church on Sundays. He loved his Man Cave that held his different collections, gun crafting and loading ammo for friends and family were his favorite pass times. Put together a pinochle party, and he was there at a drop of a hat.

He met his wife, Janet Marie Rettke, when they were seven and nine years old in Brookings. They were married for 46 years at the time of his passing. They purchased the family farm from his grandmother the year they got married. They had three children, Anna (Daniel) Colvin, Jeffrey (Lis) Fanger, and Amanda (Orin) Nusbaum. They provided him with his eight grandchildren, Jason, Van, Sean, Zachary, Adeline, Natalie, Margaret, and Mallory.

He very much enjoyed spending time with them. You could find him at their sports games. You could usually find one of them tagging along with him when he was out and about.

He was predeceased by his father and a brother-in-law, Stephen Meyer. His mother at 95 is still living on the farm. Surviving him also are his sisters Christine (Roger) Liles and Kathryn Meyer.

A Celebration of his life will be held at the Bellfountain School Gym on March 14, 2020 at 11a.m. Followed by a potluck (another favorite of Steve’s), we invite you to bring your favorite dish to share with community friends. Plans of a drive by of trucks, tractors, and equipment after the memorial are in the works. Call Orin Nusbaum if you’re interested in joining. Staging will be at the Nusbaum farm.

