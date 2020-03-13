Stephanie “Lonnie” Tuma (Burt)

March 5, 1953 – March 9, 2020
Lonnie Tuma, 67, passed away March 9, 2020 in Albany. She was born in Newport, Oregon to Delmar and Brenda Burt, the second of four children.
She moved to Lebanon in 1956 and spent the majority of her life in the Lebanon community. She attended Hamilton Creek and Lebanon High School, graduating in 1971.
She became a mother in her 20s and loved her role of mom to Amy and Brock. In 1986 she married Ernie Tuma and became stepmom to Matt.
She worked many different jobs including secretary and owned her own bookkeeping business for years. She eventually followed her passion and opened a shoe store in Lebanon called Sole Train which she successfully ran for many years until her health forced her to close the doors.
Her greatest passion was being Nana to Scarlett, Lola and Bodhi and step grandma to Chelsea, Amanda and Ian.
Lonnie is survived by her husband, Ernie, daughter Amy French of Lebanon, son Brock Ditterick (Nicole) of Albany, stepson Matt Tuma of Salem, father Delmar Burt of Lebanon, brother Kevin Burt (Kathleen) of Albany, sisters Bonnie Elliott of Lebanon and Stacey Lary (Randy) of Albany, grandchildren Scarlett, Lola, Bodhi, Chelsea, Amanda and Ian, 12 nieces and nephews and many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House or Lebanon First United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Lebanon United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second St., Lebanon, Oregon at 11:00 a.m.