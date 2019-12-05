March 25, 1937 — December 2, 2019
Stella Marie Reimers, 82, of Albany passed away Monday at her home. Stella was born in Portland to Thomas and Beatrice (Yoeman) Bailey. She was raised by her mother and stepfather Loyd Tucker. Stella grew up in North Albany and attended Albany schools.
She met and married Richard Reimers in 1957 and she worked at the Linn County Assessor’s Office while Richard attended OSU.
She loved flowers, travel, and worked as a volunteer for many Albany organizations.
Stella is survived by her husband Richard; son Ron and his wife Ingrid; daughter-in-law Debra; twin sister Elizabeth Ray; grandchildren Hans Reimers, Marina Reimers, John Thomas Reimers, Alyssa Reimers, and Jenna Reimers; great grandchildren Spencer, Lily, and Cash; and several nieces.
Contributions are encouraged to the Albany Historic Carousel. Private entombment will be at Willamette Memorial Mausoleum. A private family remembrance will be held. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.