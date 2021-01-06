Stanley Wang

February 5, 1958 – January 1, 2021

Stanley Jonathan (Jon) Wang, 62, of Albany, passed away January 1, 2021. This last year and a half had been a blessing for his family after Jon miraculously survived a very high risk heart surgery. This provided everyone with a little more time that will forever be cherished.

Jon was born February 5, 1958, in San Francisco, California. He eventually moved his way up to Oregon to pursue a degree in electrical engineering at Oregon State University in Corvallis, where he also took part in an internship program at Hewlett-Packard, which ultimately led to a full-time position. After a 39 year career at Hewlett-Packard, Jon retired December 2019.

Jon met the love of his life, Sandy Webb, in Corvallis in 1978, and the two were married the following year. They always described it as love at first sight. They spent 41 years together and raised 3 beautiful children.

Jon will be remembered as a loving husband, father and caring friend. He was an avid fisherman and a lover of the outdoors.

Jon is survived by his wife, Sandy, three children and three grandchildren.

