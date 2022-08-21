Stanley Philip True

October 22, 1929 - August 10, 2022

The afternoon of August 10, 2022, Stanley Philip True passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Stan was born October 22, 1929 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, to Clarence and Amy True. In his youth, his family moved to the west coast living in California and Oregon. Upon graduating from Ashland High School, he served in the Navy. After his years of service he moved to Fairbanks, Alaska where he worked for the railroad. It was here in 1956 that he met the love of his life, Marion. They were married in 1958 at Dever-Conner Community Church. The couple lived in Alaska until 1961 when they moved to Marion's family farm near Albany. While they ran the family farm they started a family; Chuck was born in 1963 and Carla in 1965.

In 1972 they temporarily left the farm and went on a two-year mission to Haiti where Stan farmed and Marion taught school. Upon returning from Haiti, they lived in Central Oregon before moving back to the farm in Dever-Conner in 1977. It was here that Stan lived out the remainder of his life, enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retirement from Ford-New Holland, he drove bus for Santiam Christian School.

A pillar in his community, he was an active member of Dever-Conner Community Church. Stan will be remembered as a gracious, loving and generous man who gave without thought of return and opened his home to children and people in need. He lived in the original farmhouse, enjoying meals at his daughter and son-in-law's home up until his passing. He loved growing his vegetable garden, playing cribbage, and keeping up with Oregon State University athletics on his radio.

He was preceded to Heaven by his adoring wife of 55 years, Marion True (Pesheck) and grandson Jerry True. He is survived by his son, Charles True, and daughter, Carla Towery, five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

His memorial service will be held September 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Roddy Ranch, 33281 Dever Conner Rd NE, Albany, OR 97321.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mercy, Inc, PO Box 20012 Keizer, OR 97307.