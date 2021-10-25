December 23, 1924 - October 19, 2021

Stanley Miller Warfel went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2021 due to a heart attack.

Stanley was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Charles and Ella (Miller) Warfel on December 23, 1924.

He graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School. During WWII as a Conscientious Objector he served with the Civilian Public Service. During this time he worked on the construction of the Appalachian Trail, as well as a fire spotter. After WWII Stanley volunteered on a ship hauling horses to Poland.

On August 1, 1948 Stanley married Maxine Kropf who was born and raised in the Halsey area. They had four children, Larry, Raymond, June, and Richard. They remained in Virginia raising chickens, until 1960 when the family moved to Halsey, Oregon and had a dairy farm. In later years he worked at a saw mill and had a business installing garage doors.

Stanley loved traveling. He took many trips driving throughout the US to visit family and his many friends. He particularly enjoyed our family reunions, connecting with family scattered across the country. He loved interacting with the little children. His travels included trips to several countries to visit missions. He loved to read and was very knowledgeable on many subjects.